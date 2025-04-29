DSI Begins Questioning Italian-Thai Engineers Over Auditor General Building Collapse



Bangkok: Special Case Investigation Officers of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) have initiated the first round of questioning involving 10 engineers and representatives from the Italian-Thai Development Company. This marks the beginning of the investigation into the collapse of the new Office of the Auditor General building.





According to Thai News Agency, investigators had previously issued summonses to 40 engineers associated with the PKW joint venture, whose names were documented as supervising the construction of the new Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building. The first group of 10 individuals was scheduled to provide their statements at the Division of Cases Relating to Offenses Concerning Bidding to Government Agencies, with two investigators assigned per engineer.





Pol. Lt. Col. Amorn Hongsrithong, Director of the Division of Cases on Offenses Related to Bidding to Government Agencies or Bidding Collusion, stated that the initial 10 engineers are being questioned as witnesses. These individuals are part of the 40 engineers whose names appear on construction documents for the OAG building. The interrogation is being conducted in two rooms within the Department of Special Investigation’s premises, with no requests for postponement thus far.





Representatives from Italian-Thai Development are also being interrogated in connection with the case. The investigation aims to clarify the engineers’ roles in supervising the construction work, determine the authenticity of their involvement, and verify whether their names were used impersonally.





The questioning process will continue with groups of 10 engineers per day until all have been interviewed. Recently, a representative from Italian-Thai Development has also been summoned for a statement.





Pol. Lt. Col. Amorn further noted that a total of 51 engineers were identified as supervisors for the State Audit Office building construction. Summonses were issued for 40 engineers, and they have been divided into groups for daily questioning. Of the 10 engineers scheduled for questioning today, confirmations have been received from seven, while the remaining three have yet to be contacted. Efforts are being made to reach them following the delivery of subpoenas to their homes.





During the investigation, Italian-Thai company executives are being questioned about bidding procedures and detailed work processes from inception to completion, including procurement and compensation matters. Seized documents, such as blueprints and financial records, are under scrutiny, with the Department of Public Works expected to assist in the investigation. Documents unrelated to the case will be returned once cleared.

