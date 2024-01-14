Drunk, slept in a burning car, was roasted to death



Nonthaburi, Pickup truck burns to the ground. In the area of ??a labor camp in Nonthaburi Province, an inspection of the vehicle found the body of a 38-year-old man, badly burned. The co-worker thought he was very drunk so he went to sleep in the car.

Police officers from Bang Mae Nang Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, inspected the worker camp area. After the pickup truck caught fire The whole car was damaged. Inspecting the inside of the car, they found the body of Mr. Amarin, 38 years old, a resident of Roi Et Province, a general contractor. His whole body was burned, charred and blackened. Rescuers helped pull the body out of the car.

A co-worker said that during the early evening, 7 of them were sitting together drinking alcohol. before he and some friends went to bed But the deceased continued to sit and hang out. Then there was a sound like a car tire exploding. And someone shouted that there was a fire. So he came out to look and saw fire burning in the pickup truck of the deceased.

idn’t know At first I didn’t know that the deceased was in the car. until fire officials found the body It is believed that the person who died was very drunk. Then in the morning I had work to do so I went to sleep in the car. To prepare for work.

Source: Thai News Agency