Drug traffickers withholding 250-kg hashish arrested in North Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Baresktrim) arrested five suspected marijuana traffickers in possession of 250 kilograms hashish in a truck in a warehouse parking lot in Pluit, North Jakarta.

“We again made arrests and also confiscated drugs. We do not know exactly how many kilograms, but based on the information that we obtained and our estimation, they are approximately 200 to 250 kilograms. We then arrested five couriers,” BNN Deputy Chief Inspector General Arman Depari noted in a statement here on Tuesday.

Depari expounded that the drugs were packaged in six boxes over which beans and coffee powder had been sprinkled to trick the sniffer dogs. The boxes containing the drugs were then transported using container trucks and mixed along with grocery items.

Depari noted that the five arrested men, identified by their initials as GA, EN, IW, GUN, and IN, had transported the marijuana from Aceh, to Medan, Lampung, and then to Jakarta via the Bakauheni Port.

The hashish will intended to be sold in Jakarta and West Java.

The BNN suspects that the circulation of hundreds of kilograms of illicit goods was controlled by an inmate, who is currently serving his sentence at the Tangerang Penitentiary.

Source: ANTARA News