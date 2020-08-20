Drug dealer shot dead for assault on policeman in Medan

Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – A North Sumatra policeman suffered hand injuries after a machete attack by a drug dealer ST during a controlled delivery of seized 100-kg crystal meth and 50,000 ecstasy pills at a Medan warehouse, Aug 17.

First Adjunct Inspector Partono was admitted to the Medan Police Hospital for medical treatment, while ST, a member of the Medan-Jakarta drug syndicate, died of gunshot wounds, North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Martuani Sormin stated here on Tuesday.

ST was arrested in the Kalibaru neighborhood of Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Aug 15 following a confession made by DEJ, another drug dealer apprehended on June 19, 2020, to the Medan-Jakarta police investigators.

ST was arrested in Jakarta along with another suspect, only identified by his initials as HW, Sormin noted, adding that the police investigators were informed of the drug packages comprising 100 kilograms of crystal meth and 50,000 ecstasy pills.

“According to ST, the drug packages would be delivered to a warehouse in Medan, North Sumatra Province,” Sormin revealed.

On Aug 17, the police investigators had conducted a controlled delivery of the drug packages at a warehouse in the Medan Industrial Estate (KIM) III. However, ST assaulted on-duty First Adjunct Inspector Partono with a machete.

Consequently, Partono sustained injuries to his hand, while ST was shot, he noted.

The police charged the suspects under Indonesia’s strict drug laws that may lead to the imposition of death penalty.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market based on its vast population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in the nation is valued at nearly Rp66 trillion.

People from all sections of society are falling prey to drugs regardless of their socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

Those from the country’s entertainment industry have also been siphoned into this drug crisis as is apparent from the arrests of several entertainers over consumption and also trade of illicit drugs.

In the wake of the serious threat posed by drug lords, National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Chief Commissioner General Heru Winarko sought capital punishment for those involved in drug trade in the country.

National Police Chief General Idham Azis recently highlighted that district courts in different parts of Indonesia had awarded capital punishment to at least 100 drug offenders in the first half of 2020.

“May they soon be executed by firing squads to deter others,” he stressed while bearing witness to the National Police special task force’s move to destroy 1.2 tons of crystal methamphetamine, 35 thousand ecstasy pills, and 410 kilograms of marijuana in Jakarta on July 2, 2020.

Source: Antara News