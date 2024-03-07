Drone show to light up Hanoi sky on March 9 evening



Hanoi: A massive light show using 300 drones will be performed at the Tay Ho creative space on Trinh Cong Son Pedestrian Street in Tay Ho district of Hanoi on March 9 evening as part of an event to launch the ‘Get on Hanoi 2024’ programme and announce a decision recognising Nhat Tan as a tourism site.

The show will light up the sky of Hanoi with iconic images of Tay Ho district such as Nhat Tan bridge, ‘Bach diep’ lotuses, and Nhat Tan peach flowers. Five areas have been arranged for audiences to enjoy the show.

Within the opening of the ‘Get on Ha Noi 2024’ tourism programme, an art show and a laser mapping technology light show will be held with the engagement of 50 professional artists and 150 locals of Nhat Tan.

Visitors to the event will also have the chance to taste diverse dishes in a culinary space featuring 15 booths, and explore handicraft products from traditional craft villages of Hanoi, and enjoy photos spotlighting Hanoi tourism.

The event will be livestreamed on the fanpage and YouTube chan

nel of the City Department of Tourism and Tay Ho district./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency