Drinking water from bamboo trees, quenches thirst and is refreshing.



Maha Sarakham, Maha Sarakham farmers have a great idea to create drinking water from bamboo trees. Let tourists drink to quench their thirst. Fragrant, refreshing bamboo pulp scent.

Mr. Banjong Saenyamoon, a farmer from Ban Nong Yang, Hua Khwang Subdistrict, Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham Province, said that at Saendee Agricultural Garden new theory of agriculture They planted a lot of bamboo. Various species And I want tourists who come to see the garden to try drinking natural water from the bamboo trees. By bringing a clear plastic bag. Tie it to a cut bamboo branch. The bamboo juice will slowly flow out into a plastic bag.

Bamboo water is considered clean water. Patterns of people who have drunk They were fascinated by the natural fragrance. And on the occasion of tourists coming to visit Rai Saendee, the new theory of agriculture. In the Happy Maha Sarakham project of Mahasarakham University together with network partners So he took the opportunity to bring water from bamboo trees for tourists to

drink to quench their thirst.

Source: Thai News Agency