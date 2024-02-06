dried starfish Along the Ubonrat Dam, selling well creates income for the community.



Nong Bua Lamphu, Catching the eye of travelers with dried starfish. Processed fish products From the Pla Tha Sila village community, OTOP products are famous for selling well in the district. It is a freshwater fish from Ubonrat Dam, Non Sang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Sells well and creates income for the community

Mr. Samai Mothong, Village Headman, Village No. 6, Ban Kho Subdistrict, Non Sang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province has given information that There are 25 shops in the community that sell fish. Fish is a famous product of the village. They are processed to sell well, including dried fish, orange fish, and fresh fish. And fish products from this village can be guaranteed and assured that they are clean, fresh fish every day. On average, selling fish generates income of 20,000 baht per household per month.

The fish processing method that is the identity of the village is dried starfish They will bring various types of fish such as catfish, catfish, goby, tilapia, carp, catfish, or fish

caught during that time. When the fish were brought up from Ubonrat Dam The fish scales are scraped off, cleaned, seasoned and then dried in the sun. When the fish is dried, it is strung into circles or ovals, resembling a star.

In addition, there is also making som fish. which is another famous product The steps for making it are removing fish scales, cleaning, seasoning and mixing with the village’s special seasoning recipe. Most consumers will steam or bake them. There is also fresh fish for sale from Ubonrat Dam. It also creates income for the household. The Ban Tha Sila fish community is open for sale every day. Located in Village No. 6, Ban Kho Subdistrict, Non Sang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Close to Phu Aen Skywalk.

Source: Thai News Agency