Dressing up as a ghost for a living

Prachin Buri, Colorful Som O Sweet Festival, Tha Tum, Sri Maha Phot District, Prachin Buri Province, dressed as Phi Krahang, dancing and having fun, attracting the attention of people who came to the festival.

Mr. Surachet Boonma, aged 50, dressed as a Krahang ghost, stood and danced on a chair, looking like he was flying, playing upbeat music, creating fun at the Som O Wan Tha Tum Festival in Sri Maha Phot District, Prachin Buri Province, and there was a sign that said, ‘If you like it, give a tip, take a picture, if you have faith, money will come, put money according to your faith.’

Mr. Surachet said that he used to drive a taxi but broke traffic laws, got fined twice and had to sell his car during COVID. After that, he didn’t work seriously until last year when an acquaintance gave him 500 baht, so he went to get tissue paper at Sampeng Market to sell. While he was touring around selling tissue paper, he saw people dressed as forest nymphs and Mae Nak, so he thought of dressing up like them. At that ti

me, Likay Dam Dong was very famous, so he tried putting paint on his face and body, dressing up as a Phi Krahang. He went to apply for a proper talent ID card before performing at various traditional events and selling small toys, which allowed him to earn 400-500 baht per night. Mr. Surachet said that if he didn’t give up, life would go on.

Source: Thai News Agency