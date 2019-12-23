Draft of Law on Cyber Security, Resilience to be completed in 2020

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The draft of Law on Cyber Security and Resilience (RUU KKS) is expected to be completed in 2020 after being enlisted in the National Priority Legislation Program in the year.

“The target is for the bill to be completed in 2020, as it is enlisted in the House of Representatives’ national legislation program,” Director of National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) Agung Nugraha stated in Jakarta, Monday.

The bill’s inclusion into the National Priority Legislation Program (Prolegnas) means that the House and government will further discuss it.

The draft of Law on Cyber Security and Resilience was initiated by the House during the 2014-2019 period, but it was yet to be passed.

The director remarked that in 2019, the government had concluded and handed over the list of issues to the House to then be discussed jointly. However, the country’s political situation did not allow for further discussions coupled with the shortage of time faced in disseminating information to the people.

It was then decided that discussions will be conducted in 2020.

“After the House hands it over to the government, we will only need a month, and some time to explain the bill to the people,” he stated.

Furthermore, he expounded that technically speaking, the bill will not overlap with other regulations as it is a series of the cyber law, thereby translating to the fact it would only enhance other regulations, one of which is the law on electronic information and transactions (UU ITE).

In the meantime, Agung remarked that the agency plans to issue several regulations, specifically the draft presidential regulation on the protection of national critical information infrastructure.

It also plans to issue regulations on security audits as well as an information security management system that can later be referred by the government and corporate agencies to apply security in electronic systems.

