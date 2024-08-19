“Dr. Mink” accepts that the coalition parties have submitted the list of cabinet members.

Internal Affairs
admin


“Dr. Mink” admits that there are coalition parties that have submitted the cabinet list, while “Pheu Thai” has not yet completed it.

At 5:30 p.m., Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, former secretary-general to the prime minister, admitted that some political parties had already submitted a list of people who would hold ministerial positions, and he had forwarded it to the secretary-general of the cabinet to forward to relevant agencies to verify their qualifications.

When asked if the Pheu Thai Party was finished yet, Dr. Prommin said not yet before immediately returning. –

Source: Thai News Agency

Related Posts

The Prime Minister agreed to look into the issue of football broadcasting rights.

admin

Bali deports four Nigerians, one Russian over visa violations

admin

Indonesia chosen GPDRR host due to disaster mitigation efforts: BNPB

admin