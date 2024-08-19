“Dr. Mink” accepts that the coalition parties have submitted the list of cabinet members.



“Dr. Mink” admits that there are coalition parties that have submitted the cabinet list, while “Pheu Thai” has not yet completed it.

At 5:30 p.m., Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, former secretary-general to the prime minister, admitted that some political parties had already submitted a list of people who would hold ministerial positions, and he had forwarded it to the secretary-general of the cabinet to forward to relevant agencies to verify their qualifications.

When asked if the Pheu Thai Party was finished yet, Dr. Prommin said not yet before immediately returning. –

Source: Thai News Agency