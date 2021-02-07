Dompet Dhuafa distributes fast-food boxes to Semarang’s flood victims

Jakarta Charity organization Dompet Dhuafa’s volunteers in Central Java Province distributed fast food boxes to many residents of Muktiharjo Lor neighborhood in Genuk Subdistrict, Semarang city, affected by flash floods on Saturday evening.

“Until Saturday evening, we kept searching for people getting stuck at home due to the floodwaters inundating their neighborhood area. They are served with fast food boxes,” Head of Dompet Dhuafa-Central Java Office Satria said.

The fast-food boxes were also donated to those in Kuningan neighborhood, Semarang Utara Subdistrict, he said, adding that the Dompet Dhuafa volunteers also attempted to set up public kitchens to serve the affected residents.

The Semarang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) recorded that the floods inundated various areas in 76 neighborhoods of 10 subdistricts following heavy rainfall showering Semarang, the capital of Central Java Province, from Friday to Saturday.

The affected subdistricts are Tugu, Semarang Barat, Semarang Utara, Semarang Tengah, Semarang Selatan, Ngaliyan, Pedurungan, Semarang Timur, Gayamsari, and Genuk.

The mobility of people got disrupted due to the floodwaters inundating several road sections and train stations in Semarang.

The Indonesian Government claimed that the flooding was caused by extreme rainfall and tidal flooding.

“The rainfall data show that it is categorized as ‘extreme’. Based on the hydrological analysis, the rainfall is a 50-year recurrence interval,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basoeki Hadimoeljono said.

In removing the standing water, three water pumps were used to pump the flood water into the Semarang River, he told journalists on the sidelines of his visits to Kota Lama and several other affected areas on Saturday.

The drainage system in Kota Lama that had been revitalized was designed as part of the city’s flood prevention, he said, adding that the water pumps were indispensable to deal with the flood events.

Besides revitalizing the drainage system of Kota Lama, also known as Oude Staat or Little Netherlands owing to its colonial buildings, the revitalization of rivers flowing through Semarang city, was to be continued, he said.

Various parts of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters. Within the initial two months of 2021, several hydrological disasters have occurred in the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.

In Java Island, for instance, landslides hit Cihanjuang Village in Cimanggung Sub-district, Sumedang District, West Java Province.

Meanwhile, in Sumatra Island, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven homes and broke a bridge in Wih Ni Durin Village, Syiah Utama Sub-district, Bener Meriah District, Aceh Province, following incessant heavy rains in the Gayo highland area.

In the island of Kalimantan, massive floods and landslides also hit several parts of South Kalimantan following incessant downpour on January 12, 2021.

