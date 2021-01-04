Domestic air passenger traffic up 33% in Nov

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia recorded a 33.43-percent jump in domestic air passenger traffic in November, 2020, with the number of flyers rising to 2.97 million compared to 2.22 million a month earlier, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

“Air transportation has increased since September (2020). Of course, this upward trend will be very good for our economy,” BPS deputy chief for distribution and service statistics, Setianto, said on Monday.

He said the number of international air passengers also rose 15.80 percent to 44.7 thousand in November. The number also showed an upward trend, albeit small, compared to September.

In the January-November period last year, the number of domestic air passengers plunged 58.78 percent to 28.7 million, while the number of international air passengers nosedived 79 percent to 3.6 million compared to the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the number of train passengers rose 14.95 percent to 13.7 million in November, 2020 compared to 11.94 million the previous month. Likewise, the volume of cargo carried by trains increased 19.45 percent to 4.5 million tons compared to the previous month.

Cumulatively, the number of train passengers in the year ending November, 2020 reached 172.6 million, down 55.80 percent compared to the same period of 2019. Similarly, the volume of cargo carried by trains declined 4.80 percent to 44.3 million tons.

Meanwhile, the number of ship passengers rose 9.34 percent to 1.2 million in November, 2020 compared to a month earlier. The figure brought the number of ship passengers in the January-November, 2020 period to 12.9 million, down 40.39 percent compared to the same period of 2019. (INE)

