Djoko Tjandra’s attorney detained by Bareskrim

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Corruption case convict Djoko Tjandra’s attorney, Anita Kolopaking, was detained for questioning by the National Police Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) on Saturday morning over her involvement in helping Tjandra fake his travel documents.

Director of general crime at Bareskrim, Police Brigadier General Ferdy Sambo, said she will be detained for the next 20 days for further questioning.

“At 3 a.m., after examination (it was decided she will be) detained for 20 days from August 8 to 27, 2020,” Sambo said here on Saturday.

Kolopaking arrived at the Bareskrim facility at 10.30 a.m. on Friday (August 7, 2020) and remained in questioning until 3 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators asked her 55 questions related to the case.

Following her questioning, she was named as a suspect in the case involving the issuance of fake travel documents to Djoko Tjandra.

Kolopaking is suspected of having helped forge the papers along with the felon, and violating Article 263 (2) and Article 223 of the Criminal Code.

Article 263 (2) of the Criminal Code pertains to deliberately using a fake or falsified letter as if it is true, leading to losses.

Meanwhile, Article 223 of the Criminal Code pertains to helping detainees escape or providing similar assistance to individuals detained under court orders or through a judges’ ruling.

In relation to the case, investigators have confiscated several pieces of evidence, including fake travel documents and COVID-19 examination papers in the name of Djoko Tjandra.

Investigators have examined about 23 witnesses in the case — 20 in Jakarta and three other witnesses in Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

