Discussion with Hong Kong businessmen Expand investment in basic construction projects



Hong Kong, The Prime Minister held a meeting with “Richard Li,” a Hong Kong businessman. Interested in expanding investment in Thailand in basic construction projects Confidence in the Prime Minister and government policy

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, met with Mr. Richard Li, a Hong Kong businessman. which is engaged in the life insurance business and telecommunications infrastructure of Hong Kong. It has various subsidiaries including Hong Kong Telecom, Pacific Century Group, Pacific Century CyberWorks Limited and FWD. The Prime Minister and Mr. Richard Li discussed cooperation on infrastructure construction projects. by the Prime Minister Pleased to invite Mr. Richard’s company. Join in investing in Thailand

On this occasion, the two discussed Thailand’s financial and fiscal policy. and interest rates of the Bank of Thailand The Prime Minister is ready to listen. and take suggestions into consideration To facilitate business operations between Thailand and Hong Kong to be more efficient.

Source:

Thai News Agency