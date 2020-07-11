Digitization of press, broadcasting must soon be materialized: Amin

Jakarta Vice President Ma’ruf Amin laid emphasis on materializing digital transformation in press and broadcasting as part of the major national development agenda to boost competitiveness at the global level.

“As a major national development agenda, digital transformation in broadcasting and press needs to be materialized. One of the priorities in accelerating digital transformation is digitization in the broadcasting sector,” the vice president noted in his remarks during the presentation event of the Syiar Ramadhan Award by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) here on Saturday.

There is a pressing need to alter the method of delivering information, from analog to digital, to stay abreast of the technological advancements, he affirmed.

Digital transformation will aid in solving the current problem of Indonesian television still lagging behind that of other countries.

Amin believes that digital television can also offer comfort to the audience through more optimal picture quality.

“The process of digitizing television, known as analog switch-off, or ASO, aims to offer broadcasting quality that is more efficient and optimal for the benefit of all Indonesian people,” he expounded.

The vice president also reminded industries to adapt their businesses to the advancements in information technology.

“Disruptive technology necessitates industries in the broadcasting sector to adjust their business patterns to keep pace with progress in the digital era,” he stated.

In addition to press and television broadcasting, digital transformation in radio broadcasting will offer optimal and efficient services to the public, he noted.

