Digital Wallet Board moves forward under relevant laws



House, Digital Wallet board moves forward with spending 500 billion baht under relevant laws. Set up a subcommittee on inspection

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chaired the meeting of the policy committee for the 10,000 baht top-up project via Digital Wallet No. 1/2024. After the meeting ended, Mr. Chai Watcharong, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office Revealed that the 10,000 baht top-up project via Digital Wallet is one of the policies that the government has announced to Parliament. To stimulate the economy and lay the foundation for the digital economy for the country in the future. To complete this project, the government needs a budget of 500,000 million baht.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government will carry out the project. according to the provisions of the constitution and related laws They will perform their duties and use their power with honesty, integrity, caution and caution in conducting various businesses. For the highest benefit of the country an

d the people at large. Including maintaining strict financial discipline of the state.

The meeting did not want to raise concerns about transparency. in carrying out the project The committee does not want any scandal. In carrying out this policy Therefore, it was resolved to assign the Secretariat of the Policy Committee (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce) to be a sub-committee to discuss with various parties involved in gathering facts to answer the Council of State’s observations. and assigned to the Ministry of DES and the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization) (DGA) studies and implements the discussions. and suggestions from all parties involved To lay down guidelines for expanding the scope of system development to ensure transparency and accountability in order to prevent corruption. It has also appointed a sub-committee to investigate actions that are considered to be in violation of the rules and conditions of the project.

At this meeting, the Prime Minister as chai

rman The opinions of all agencies participating in the meeting were listened to in a thorough and diverse manner. All sections exchanged useful opinions. The extent of people’s economic problems, concerns, and the design of this measure The meeting was ready to consider. Process opinions For conclusions to be discussed again in the next meeting.

The Prime Minister said at the end that Throughout his time as Prime Minister he was close. Reaching out to the people, seeing the hardships of the people and want to help But I don’t want this project to cause corruption. Therefore intend to control in order to be an appropriate measure bring maximum benefit to the country and the people.

Source: Thai News Agency