Digital Entertainment Asset to Launch Land NFT Designed by Manga Artist Fujiwara Kamui

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment group, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA) will be launching the first NFT, known as the Land NFT, for its PlayMining Verse metaverse project.

The Land NFT designed by renowned Manga artist Fujiwara Kamui is part of the artist’s metaverse, the Fujiwara Kamui Nation, which is a member of the PlayMining Metaverse. The Land NFT will provide its owners with citizenship for the Fujiwara Kamui Nation.

The concept of Fujiwara Kamui Nation is “Genesis of the Earth, a world where gods and goddesses coexist with humans.” In this nation, various gods and goddesses are working together with faithful humans to try to create an ideal world.

Land NFTs will be available for sale on the DEA’s NFT marketplace, in spring 2022.

PlayMining is among the fastest growing NFT game platforms within the GameFi industry. The platform brings forth a range of services, including PlayMining Games, NFT Marketplace. Powered by the platform’s native DEP (DEAPcoin) token, PlayMining Verse aims to directly connect creators and users while leveraging the fundamentals of GameFi. The platform grew exponentially in 2021, crossing over 2.3 million registered users from, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia.

According to the DEA team, the PlayMining Verse will consist of several “Creator Nations.” The DEA team has also clarified that the Land NFT launch is just the beginning of an exciting lineup of amazing NFTs from different Creator Nations featuring renowned artists.

A spokesperson from DEA notes, “We are convinced that the Metaverse project is unique and unparalleled in its focus on the creativity of creators, coming from Japan, one of the world’s leading creator-producing countries. The sale of the Land NFT is an important step in realizing DEA’s vision of protecting the rights and sharing the benefits of creators.”

About Fujiwara Kamui

Fujiwara is a Japanese manga artist. He made his professional debut with Babel no Rakuen in 1981, making a splash in the manga world with his detailed art style. He gained widespread popularity publishing short-form manga in various magazines. He is best known for works such as Raika (written by Terashima Yu), Dragon Quest Retsuden: Emblem of Roto (written by Kawamata Chiaki), and Seirei no Moribito (written by Uehashi Nahoko).

About DEA

DEA is a Singaporean company founded in August 2018. On April 8, 2020, the company’s first developed cryptocurrency, DEAPcoin, got listed on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. DEA also released its first game, JobTribes, a card trading battle game, as well as “NFT Marketplace by DEP”, a marketplace for trading NFTs.

Co-CEO：Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Address：7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Founded in August, 2018Business description: Blockchain entertainment platform

