DHL Aviation to Standardize Electronic Communication for Air Freight Transportation with Descartes’ Global Air Messaging Gateway

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Brussels-based DHL Aviation has selected Descartes’ Global Air Messaging Gateway as its preferred platform to standardize electronic messaging with its global customer base, including major freight-forwarding organizations, other airlines, postal service operators and express courier companies, as well as ground handling agents (GHAs).

DHL will also deploy Descartes Air Shipment Management (ASM)™ to simplify its electronic document management for air shipments, and Descartes AEI™, an on-demand solution, to collect, prepare and submit the required advance electronic information for global air cargo security filings to a growing range of countries worldwide.

Based upon the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™), Descartes’ Global Air Messaging Gateway solutions help carriers, like DHL Aviation, speed connectivity to trading partners, monitor shipment status in real-time, and communicate timely status updates to forwarders, GHAs and consignees. An industry-leading solution for multimodal, inter-enterprise electronic data exchange, the Descartes GLN provides members with a wide array of value-added services that span the entire shipment management process including contract management, freight booking, shipment tracking, and security filings.

“We’re pleased to expand our relationship with DHL, adding DHL Aviation to the growing list of carriers using Descartes’ solutions to enhance air freight communication with supply chain participants,” said Jos Nuijten, VP of Network Integration Strategy at Descartes. “For over 20 years, Descartes has helped carriers across the globe shift to more electronic processes and we remain committed to advancing solutions to further automate and improve communications in the air cargo industry.”

About DHL Aviation

DHL Aviation represents the airline of DHL Express, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group is the world’s leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. To this end, Deutsche Post DHL Group is focusing on growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and accelerating the digital transformation in all business divisions. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics. Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel and international express service, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is Europe’s leading postal and parcel service provider. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 550,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion Euros in 2019. The logistics company for the world.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

