Deputy Minister Shocked by Bombing Incident During Narathiwat Visit



Narathiwat: Ms. Sabida Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior, expressed her shock and concern regarding a recent bombing incident in the southern region during her visit to Narathiwat Province. Ms. Thaiset, who was in the area to deliver land title deeds, emphasized her worry for the children and youth affected by the incident, stating her desire for peace and harmony in the region.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Thaiset’s visit to Narathiwat had two primary objectives: the delivery of land title deeds for land reform in Su-ngai Kolok District and Rueso District, conducted by the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning. Despite the unsettling events, she stressed the government’s ongoing commitment to promoting peace in the area, highlighting Thailand’s reputation as a peaceful nation.

When asked if her father, Mr. Chada Thaiset, had reached out after the incident, Ms. Sabida confirmed that he had expressed concern for her safety. She assured that safety inspections had been conducted bo

th within and around the area she visited.

Ms. Sabida reiterated her intention to remain objective and not let personal feelings influence her assessment of the situation. Her primary concern remains the well-being of the children and youth residing in the affected area.