Deputy Mayor calls for thorough checks on amusement rides

Surabaya, East Java Deputy Mayor of Surabaya Armuji sought thorough checks on all entertainment facilities after a slide snapped and collapsed at Kenpark Waterpark, Kenjeran, Surabaya city, on Saturday, leaving 16 people injured.

All facilities at entertainment venues, either private or government-owned, must be inspected in order to prevent similar incidents in the future, he said here on Saturday.

There are several amusement parks with children’s attractions in Surabaya, which must also be checked to gauge their feasibility or eligibility, he noted. The same applies to amusement parks managed by the private sector.

Source: Antara News