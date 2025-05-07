Department of Public Works Leads Inspection of Collapsed Auditor General Building



Bangkok: The Department of Public Works conducted a thorough inspection of the collapsed Office of the Auditor General building. A team led by Mr. Pisut Sukhum, Chief Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning, visited the site to assess the situation. The inspection team included structural engineering and materials science experts from Chulalongkorn University and the Asian Institute of Technology. They were tasked with examining the remnants of the building’s structure to gather critical evidence.





According to Thai News Agency, the inspection aimed to collect additional evidence following the initial operations that began on April 4. The focus was on detailed damage assessment to aid in creating a model that accurately simulates the collapse. This model will have several levels, providing essential insights into the overall cause of the incident.





In the afternoon, rescue workers and expert teams from various agencies continued efforts to locate missing individuals trapped in the debris, particularly in the basement. The operation involved heavy machinery and drone technology to access areas that were otherwise unreachable. The day’s focus was on the connecting areas between the office building, parking facility, and auditorium, designated as Zones A, B, and D. Continuous rotation of officers was planned to maintain an efficient search throughout the day.

