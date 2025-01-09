Department of Employment Rushes to Help 250 Thai Workers Tricked into Working in Australia



Bangkok: The Department of Employment is swiftly taking action to assist 250 Thai workers who were deceived into believing they had jobs waiting for them in Australia. Mr. Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, detailed the situation where workers filed a complaint at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. They reported being scammed by a person named Fa, who promised them agricultural jobs in Australia, resulting in losses ranging from 60,000 to 120,000 baht each.





According to Thai News Agency, investigations revealed that the incident took place on January 4, 2015, when a group of about 40 job seekers and their relatives lodged a report. They had been told they would travel on flight TG 471, but upon checking, no tickets were booked. The victims have since filed a complaint with the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, indicating that there are likely 250 individuals affected by this fraudulent scheme.





Mr. Somchai stated that the Ministry of Labor, through the Department of Employment, has tasked the Central Employment Registration and Job Seeker Protection Division to work alongside the Human Trafficking Suppression Division and the Central Investigation Bureau to assist the victims. The authorities have identified the perpetrators involved and are preparing to file legal action against them. Moreover, the Suvarnabhumi Job Seeker Checkpoint has been instructed to enhance their screening processes to prevent illegal job brokering.





Further, the Department of Employment has reached out to airlines and Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station to gather more information and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted. The Ministry of Labor is urging Thai workers to utilize five legal methods for overseas employment and to verify recruitment agencies through the Department of Employment’s website before transferring any money.





For those who have been deceived, assistance is available through the Central Employment Registration and Job Seeker Protection Division, with contact numbers provided for immediate support. The Ministry also offers a hotline for additional guidance.

