Densus 88 probing ISIS links of suspected terrorists

Banda Aceh, Aceh The National Police’s counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, is still conducting an in-depth investigation into the involvement of five suspected terrorists arrested in Aceh province with ISIS, a spokesperson said.

“Densus investigators are still studying profoundly the involvement of each suspect and investigating whether another party is involved,” chief of Aceh Provincial Police’s public relations service, Senior Commissioner Winardy, said on Tuesday.

The five suspects are being held in custody at the Aceh Provincial Police Station in Banda Aceh until the police receive an order to shift them to Jakarta, he informed.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the suspected terrorists have links with the ISIS network, and they were planning an explosion targeting police and military personnel and state assets in the province, he said.

“It is likely that another party has been involved in the movement. This all will depend on the result of the investigation by Densus,” Winardy said.

Densus 88 arrested the five suspected terrorists from different parts of Banda Aceh, Aceh Besar, and Langsa.

“Three suspected terrorists were arrested in Aceh Besar district and Simpang Tujuh market, and the others in Ulee Kareng, Banda Aceh and other areas,” he said.

Source: Antara News