Densus 88 arrests terror suspect in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta

The National Police’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 arrested a suspected terrorist in Pasar Rebo, East Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

Chief of the local neighborhood association, Idris, confirmed the suspected terrorist, identified by his initials as WI, was arrested at 00.30 p.m. local time.

“He was taken shortly after performing Friday prayers. He had not reached his house when (Densus 88) officers took him,” he informed.

Idris said the Densus 88 officers took him in a tightly-guarded car.

WI often visited the house of a suspected terrorist arrested in Condet, East Jakarta, and had done so recently, he added.

Earlier on March 29, 2021, Densus 88 had arrested two suspected terrorists in Condet. They had also found several pieces of explosives while conducting a search at the house belonging to the suspects.

Densus 88 has stepped up its crackdown on suspected terrorists since two suicide bombers, believed to be a married couple, blew themselves up outside Cathedral Church in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28, 2021.

At least 13 suspected terrorists were arrested in four provinces in the wake of the suicide bombing attack.

The 13 suspected terrorists were picked up in South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara, Jakarta, and West Java provinces, chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, said during a press conference in South Sulawesi on March 29, 2021.

Source: Antara News