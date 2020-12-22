Densus 88 arrested 228 terror suspects in 2020: Police chief

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Police’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 detained 228 terror suspects in 2020, Police Chief Gen. Idham Azis stated.

“In 2020, the Indonesian Police succeeded in preventing acts of terrorism in Indonesia and arrested 228 suspects,” Azis noted in a year-end statement here on Tuesday.

Among the cases under the public spotlight were the arrests of 23 terror suspects, members of the Jamaah Islamiyah, including Upik Lawanga and Zulkarnain, during the period from November to December 2020.

Lawanga was a fugitive for 14 years. He was allegedly involved in the bombings at the Poso Sport Center, Tentena, Poso Central Market, in South Sulawesi and some other terror acts during the period from 2004 to 2006.

Zulkarnain was a fugitive for 19 years. He was allegedly involved in the Bali bombing and was an expert in assembling high-explosive bombs and firearms as well as possessed other military skills.

“The latest was the arrest of JI group members Upik Lawanga and Zulkarnain that were placed on the wanted list (DPO) for years when I was an adjunct senior commissioner (AKBP). I have chased them in Poso,” he stated.

Source: Antara News