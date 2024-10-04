“Den Hin Dad”, a new unseen sea of ??rocks in Korat

Take a trip to ‘Din Hin Dat’, a new unseen sea of ??rocks in Korat, with more than 10 giant rocks to wave at, absolutely amazing.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organization, Zone 2, Khong Buri District, and the Mayor of Ban Mai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Khong Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, led approximately 20 volunteers to help clean and improve the landscape of the stone courtyard at the entrance to Wat Khao Tham Tao Phan Pi, Ban Mai Subdistrict, Khong Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, preparing to promote it to become a new unseen tourist attraction of Khong Buri District and Nakhon Ratchasima Province after an inspection found that this area has special characteristics. The floor is a large sandstone courtyard, covering an area of ??approximately 4 rai, which has been naturally eroded, creating patterns similar to the shape of water waves that have turned into a sea of ??stones, and cracking like turtle shells all over the area, looking very beautifu

l. In addition, there are large stone holes, or ‘bok’, more than 1 meter deep, scattered around the stone courtyard in more than 10 spots, surprising those who see it.

Mr. Suchart Chiracholsuk, a member of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organization Council, said that the area of ??the stone yard, many elders and locals call it ‘Din Hin Dad’ because it is a large stone yard. ‘Din’ in the Korat language means ‘yard’ while the word ‘Dad’ means something like the body is touched by something hot. When combined, it means ‘hot stone yard’. The locals who earn a living in this area are very familiar with it because when it rains, there will be water in the lumps or holes in the stones, allowing the locals to use the water while they are in the area to do agriculture. Before this, the community was quite far from this point. Until today, people have started to pass by and see the beautiful patterns on the stone yard, which look like waves that have turned into stone. There are also almost 20 large

holes scattered around, which looks amazing.

The public sector, volunteers, and various agencies in the area therefore have a joint idea to push this point to become another new tourist spot in Khong Buri District. They have joined forces to start cleaning, adjusting the landscape, and adding beauty to ‘Din Hin Dad’ so that it will be more accessible. As for the next development step, they will coordinate with agencies with expertise to inspect the unique characteristics of the area so that it can become a tourist attraction that can provide knowledge to the public and tourists who visit this point. They believe that the characteristics of the stone field, which are beautiful and strange like this, should have some geological significance, no matter how much or how little.

From the coordination, sending the picture of ‘Din Hin Dad’ to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Anison Jitnarin, a lecturer in the Department of Geotechnology, Faculty of Engineering, Suranaree University of Technology, for initial viewing, he briefly ex

plained that the sandstone field found in such condition is the result of the weathering process that occurs with sandstone. When sandstone is exposed to the earth’s surface and encounters water and air, it will naturally weather. This type of condition is commonly found on sandstone mountains in the northeastern region, and the characteristics shown in the picture are the result of chemical weathering. It is expected that the sandstone in this area may have a binder that is calcium carbonate, which causes it to dissolve in water. However, the weathering is uneven, and it may be because the sandstone layers have a diagonal layer structure, so the weathering is seen in stripes.

The deep holes are likely the result of mechanical weathering. At one time, a stream may have flowed through the area. Gravel may have fallen into cracks or depressions in the rocks near the water table, and the currents rubbed the gravel and sand until it formed a hole, similar to the formation of a boulder.

‘Din Hin Dad’ is located

approximately 7 kilometers south of Khong Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. It is located at the entrance to Wat Khao Tham Tao Phan Pi, Tambon Ban Mai, Amphoe Khong Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Currently, it is still land that a devotee has given to the temple to take care of. If anyone is interested in traveling, they can search for routes via a mobile application. Type in the search term ‘Wat Khao Tham Tao Phan Pi’ and they will find the location of ‘Din Hin Dad’.

Source: Thai News Agency