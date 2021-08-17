REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delphix , the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced that it will increase its corporate commitment to environmental sustainability. This adds to the company’s strong foundation of social giving and its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“Climate change is a preventable crisis. Our platform helps customers reduce their data footprint and carbon impact by 10x for enterprise applications, so environmental sustainability is core to our value as a company. But we can do more to take care of our planet,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO at Delphix. “We are building a sustainability strategy that includes creating a Sustainability Board, appointing a Director of Sustainability, measuring our company and platform impact, and collaborating with our customers to achieve common environmental goals.”

Social impact has long been core to the culture at Delphix. Delphix has a strong Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Council with several Employee Resource Groups (ERG) catering to specific interest groups. Since 2015, these ERGs have led company-wide programs to celebrate diversity, including International Women’s Day, Juneteenth, Pride, Asia-Pacific heritage month, etc.

The DE&I Council has also held educational talks and workshops that challenge gender stereotypes, empower immigrants and those with disabilities, and reduce unconscious bias in the workplace. The company held an inclusive language hackathon last year on Juneteenth to replace words in code that reinforce stereotypes or racial bias.

Delphix also has a history of giving, including matching employee charitable donations to nonprofits. Employees have contributed to a range of issues such as education, women’s empowerment, and crisis management.

“In this interconnected world, environmental sustainability is a natural extension of our DE&I and social giving work. I have witnessed first-hand the passion and dedication my colleagues have towards this work and have no doubt that together, we can make a difference,” said Katherine Mori, VP Engineering & Chair, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Delphix.

The company recently announced an increase in its overall employee diversity rates from 29.5% in Q4FY21 to 31.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of over 2% over the last quarter. It also saw an increase in its women workforce from 22.8% in Q4FY21 to 24.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of nearly 2% over the last quarter.

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leading data company for DevOps.

Data is critical for testing application releases, modernization, cloud adoption, and AI/ML programs. We provide an automated DevOps data platform for all enterprise applications. Delphix masks data for privacy compliance, secures data from ransomware, and delivers efficient, virtualized data for CI/CD.

Our platform includes essential DevOps APIs for data provisioning, refresh, rewind, integration, and version control. Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, J.B.Hunt, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

