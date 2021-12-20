Published by

The Bangkok Post

Newly-crowned mixed doubles world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are now eyeing success at the Asian Games next year. The Thais ended their most successful year in style by winning their first ever world crown in Huelva, Spain, on Sunday. The world No.1 pair claimed their fifth successive title — and eighth this year — after beating Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the final showdown at the 2021 BWF World Championships. “Our target for next year is to win a medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China,” said Dechapol, who is affectionately called Bas by…

Read More