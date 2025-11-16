Death Toll Rises To 11 With 10 Still Missing In Central Java Landslide



Cilacap: Indonesian search and rescue teams recovered eight more bodies yesterday, during the third day of operations, following a landslide in Cibeunying Village, Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province, bringing the total number of victims found to 11, with 10 people still missing, authorities said.





According to Nam News Network, Head of the Cilacap Search and Rescue Office, Muhammad Abdullah, said, the victims were recovered from several worksites. A total of eight victims were found on the third day of search operations, he said.





The search and rescue operation was temporarily halted in the late afternoon, due to unfavourable weather. Efforts resumed early this morning, with personnel safety prioritised, Abdullah added. We ask for the prayers of all Indonesians, so that, this search and rescue operation proceeds safely and smoothly, and that all victims can be found soon, he said.





Landslides, triggered by heavy rains, struck the Cibuyut and Tarukahan hamlets of Cibeunying Village in Cilacap Regency, on Thursday evening.

