Fish kill incidents in Lake Maninjau that has occurred since early December 2021, have left putrid smell for residents in Bayua Village, Tanjung Raya Sub-district, Agam District, West Sumatra Province.

Some 200 tons of fish were found dead in Bayua area and 50 tons in Lake Maninjau on Dec 30, 2021, Head of the Agam Fisheries and Food Resilience Office Rosva Deswira said on Sunday.

Throughout December 2021, a total of 1,705 tons of dead fish were found in Lake Maninjau area, Deswira added.

The fish kill incidents in the lake area were triggered by extreme weather condition, the official noted.

The rotten fish carcasses left putrid smell for residents, he remarked.

“Fish carcasses are not removed by farmers, so it causes air pollution,” he said.

Rizki, 38, a traveler, said he could smell unpleasant odor of dead fish while he entered Bayua Village to visit Lake Maninjau.

“The air in the area smells bad all the way, so I feel nauseous,” he said here on Sunday.

Besides, dead fish floating in Lake Maninjau waters ruined the view of the lake, he said.

Desrona, 23, another visitor to Lake Maninjau, urged the local authorities to deal with the fish kill as the incident could reduce the number of visitors to the lake.

“Based on my observation, there are no visitors stopping in Maninjau nor Bayua due to the fish kills,” he said.

