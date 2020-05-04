Data Protection Bill should incorporate sanction for data breach: MP

Sukamta, member of the House of Representatives’ (DPR’s) Commission I, put forth a suggestion that the Bill on Personal Data Protection (PDP) should encompass regulations on obligations of data managers and sanction for data breach.



“We will regulate the obligations of personal data managers, including sanctions in the event of a data breach like this. We will also outline the legal scope of data protection to include not only the surface web but also the deep web, including the dark web,” Sukamta noted in a statement here on Monday.



With reference to the breach, the DPR Commission I member pointed to the recent leakage of data of 15 million Tokopedia users. In fact, another report cited that the data of 91,000,000 Tokopedia users had been leaked.



“Leaked user data, such as those of the Tokopedia and Zoom meeting cases some time ago, were allegedly sold on this type of website (deep web). We hope that the regulations on data protection would later cover this,” he noted.



Sukamta emphasized that private data managers, such as public institutions and private companies, should be able to guarantee the security of their users’ data. Hence, their cybersecurity system should always be updated and improved by utilizing the best technology.



Meanwhile, he recommended to the public to change passwords regularly and protect personal accounts through a two-step verification process to minimize illegal access to their internet accounts.



“The data is akin to the importance attached to oil a few decades ago or like the worth of spices in the ancient archipelago that were believed to be more expensive than gold. In this digital world, data becomes very tempting to mine the dollar,” he pointed out.



In connection with the case of data leakage, he urged the government, in this case, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), the private sector, and the community, to jointly step up cyber vigil amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The government, in this case, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics and BSSN, private firms, such as companies that manage personal data and the public, as internet users, must unitedly strengthen cybersecurity. The Tokopedia (data leakage) case is an eye opener and a matter of concern for the cyber world in Indonesia,” Sukamta affirmed.



The PKS politician remarked that since April, he had urged the government to strengthen cybersecurity and resilience in the wake of the pandemic, as the use of online technology had risen significantly since several people were required to work from home (WFH) and students to study from home in accordance with the procedures of the Large-Scale Social Distancing (PSBB) measure imposed by the government to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus.





Source: Antara News