Daily COVID-19 recoveries increase by 2,812: task force

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 increased by 2,812 to reach 6,533,088 on Friday, the COVID-19 Handling Task Force reported.

Based on data received here on Friday, the highest recoveries were seen in five provinces, namely West Java (1,590), Jakarta (618), East Java (131), Central Java (80), and Yogyakarta (51).

Meanwhile, the number of active cases declined by 1,908 to reach 21,207.

Though the pandemic situation is starting to come under control, the trend of increasing positive cases will need to continue to be monitored. As of Friday, Indonesia added 923 positive cases, taking the total tally to 6,714,802.

The most positive cases were reported from Jakarta (280), West Java (265), East Java (84), Banten (61), and Central Java (56).

Based on the task force’s report, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continued to show an increasing trend. With 19 additional deaths on Friday, the total death toll reached 160,507.

As of Friday, at least 40,497 specimens had been examined at all Indonesian laboratories and 2,972 suspected cases of COVID-19 had been identified.

Though several indicators are currently starting to improve, vigilance against the risk of COVID-19 transmission will have to be observed as the global pandemic situation has not been fully brought under control, spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Professor Wiku Adisasmito said.

“Seeing that the world situation is still not under control, vigilance must be maintained,” he reiterated.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia is under control, marked by community activities being carried out as usual or the same as before the pandemic.

Over the past three weeks, the addition of weekly positive cases, active cases, and weekly deaths in Indonesia has decreased.

Meanwhile, five countries are currently experiencing an increase in weekly cases—Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, and China.

The five countries are still recording around 16 thousand to 142 thousand positive cases on average every day.

With the situation in Indonesia relatively under control, Adisasmito appealed to all parties to stay vigilant while performing their daily activities, especially ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

People are still being urged to wear masks and wash hands with water or use hand sanitizers.

“Moreover, the potential for an increase in cases will be higher at the end of the year due to increased community activity. Therefore, the cooperation of all parties from the central, regional governments, tourist destinations, and the community is needed to create a safe environment amid COVID-19,” he added.

Source: Antara News