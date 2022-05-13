Czech envoy: EU free and inclusive, not anti-China

Special Envoy of the Czech Republic to the Indo-Pacific, Ambassador Libor Secka, said that the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy prioritizes open and inclusive cooperation, including with China.

“The European Union adapts this cooperation according to specific areas where partners share common principles, values, or interests. There are two different types of partnerships. First, we work with partners based on common values. Second, we work with partners based on interests,” Secka said when met in Jakarta on Thursday.

The EU’s approach to the region is that the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy and cooperation do not lead to China, he added.

“With China, the EU is working together based on interests. So, we can together strengthen our interests. For some countries, we work together based on values. So, the European Union is not anti-China. We are balanced and trying to find a way to communicate with China. I said that is another door that we open,” he said.

He acknowledged that China sometimes has different views from the European Union on international issues.

“The European Union Summit with China was held last April. We have relations with China. Many businessmen from European countries invest in China. The European Union has trade cooperation with China,” he noted.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, he said China has great influence and must do something to stop the conflict that is happening there.

“China has great instruments and influence. So, China must do something about the conflict in Ukraine,” he added.

The European Union and China held the 23rd bilateral summit via videoconferencing on April 1, 2022.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a summit meeting with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang, and then with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

European Council President Charles Michel said that as major global powers, the EU and China must work together to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We have a shared responsibility to maintain peace, stability, and security,” Michel was quoted as saying on the European Commission’s official website.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen underlined that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not only a defining moment for the EU, but also for its relations with the rest of the world.

“There must be respect for international law, as well as for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has a special responsibility,” von der Leyen said.

Source: Antara News