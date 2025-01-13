Cyber Security Act Awaits Cabinet Review Amid Calls for More Information



Bangkok: “Prasert” reveals that the Cyber Security Act has not yet reached the Cabinet today as it requires careful consideration due to its importance. Mr. Prasert Jantarawongthong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, has confirmed this, indicating that the delay will not be prolonged.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Prasert provided an update on the status of the proposal for the Cabinet to approve amendments to the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technology Crimes B.E. 2566. Although the decree was submitted for review, the Cabinet has not considered it in today’s meeting due to requests for additional information. These requests aim to ensure a comprehensive review of all related details and take into account comments from various stakeholders.

Mr. Prasert emphasized the significance of the Royal Decree, stating that all opinions must be considered to ensure thoroughness. Despite the current delay, he reassured that the proposal’s progression would not

be postponed for an extended period.