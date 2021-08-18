The cyber industry can help recover Indonesia’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Head of non-profit cyber research institution CISSReC, Pratama Persadha, said on Tuesday.

This is based on data from 2020 showing that the transaction value of Indonesia’s digital trade has reached more than Rp253 trillion, he said.

“We project that it will rise to Rp330.7 trillion in 2021, much like what President Joko Widodo said during the annual session of the MPR (People’s Consultative Assembly),” he told ANTARA over messaging application WhatsApp here on Tuesday.

Amid the current pandemic, economic recovery through technological innovation cannot rely on the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) alone, Persadha remarked.

Instead, other state and private institutions must also assist one another in technology and research innovation, he said.

In addition to BPPT, Statistics Indonesia (BPS), which conducts research to provide several types of data, can also assist in this endeavor, he suggested. For instance, BPS can project what the Indonesian people require both at the moment and in the future, he explained.

The National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) can also help by boosting global research collaboration in such fields as digital economy, he added.

Persadha further pointed out that brilliant innovations by university students and lecturers can also help if taken to the level of mass production.

“The industry can collaborate with the university by funding research projects and scholarships. The resulting product of which can be made in mass. By the end, this will fulfill local citizens’ needs,” he elaborated.

He expressed the hope that the various needs of citizens can be made more affordable through innovation and research.

Source: Antara News