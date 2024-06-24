Cut down longan to plant salak in Indonesia to supplement your main career with good income



Surat Thani, A Surat Thani woman cut down over 2 rai of longan trees to grow honey salak as a side job, generating 10,000-20,000 baht/month in income. She has both customers who come to buy from her house and sell online.

Ms. Phonsri Chanthakong, 44 years old, a villager in Village 8, Takuk Tai Subdistrict, Wipawadi District, Surat Thani Province, said that her father originally planted Rambutan from the school in the area, thinking that the produce would taste like Rambutan from the school in Ban Na San. However, after planting it, the taste changed, so he cut down the Rambutan trees and turned to growing Salak Indonesia in the area of ??more than 2 rai around the house. From a full-time employee, she turned to growing Salak Indonesia as a sideline, as recommended by a friend, because she thought Salak Indonesia sold better. She also saw her friends growing it, earning hundreds of thousands of baht per rai per year.

His salak garden is called ‘Uncle Hom’s Salak Garden’. It is chemical-free salak because it

is only watered and fertilized. No pesticides are used. Moreover, there are butterflies that come to the fruit in the garden, so you can be sure that the salak here is definitely chemical-free. The salak that is grown is Indonesian salak, honey variety, which is divided into 2 types: black salak with crisp flesh and yellow-green flesh that is soft. When eaten, you will get the taste of honey, sweet and fragrant.

Salak Indonesia at the garden is in demand by consumers. It focuses on selling online, Facebook, delivering to markets and having customers come to buy at home. It will be cut fresh and sold at 100 baht per kilogram. Wholesalers will sell at the same price. While general traders sell at 140-160 baht per kilogram. From the beginning of planting until it yields fruit, it creates additional income for the family of 250,000-300,000 baht per year per 1 rai of planting area, 120 trees per rai. When Salak Indonesia is pollinated, it takes about 5 months to harvest and sell the fruit. If calculated on a dail

y basis, it generates income of 800-1,000 baht per day.

In addition to selling salak, Uncle Hom’s garden also sells seedlings to those interested in planting Indonesian salak trees. Each tree costs 35 baht, 3 trees for 100 baht. There are many sizes to choose from.

Source: Thai News Agency