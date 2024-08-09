Customs Department joins hands with Revenue Department, MOU to link receipt data



The Customs Department joins hands with the Revenue Department to link electronic receipts to check tax refunds online to prevent fake receipts. The Revenue Department admits that TEMU is not yet subject to import VAT.

Mr. Thirach Attanavanich, Director-General of the Customs Department, and Ms. Kullaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Revenue Department, signed a memorandum of understanding to link data from the KSK 123 receipts between the Customs Department and the Revenue Department to facilitate entrepreneurs and help with tax collection management in accordance with the government’s policy on electronic payments, developing the infrastructure of the national payment system (National e-Payment Master Plan), reducing the use of cash and cheques. Currently, the payment of taxes, fees, other incomes or deposits via electronic systems is accepted, accounting for an average of 80 percent of all types of payments, by direct debit from the entrepreneur’s bank account and by paying taxes and duties via the

service channels of the bank or payment agents or Bill Payment. The KSK 123 receipts can be printed from the electronic system of the Customs Department by themselves without having to travel to the Customs Department. In the past, entrepreneurs have printed an average of 3 million receipts via the electronic system per year. This cooperation is to allow the Revenue Department to use the data to inspect taxes and eliminate the need to request receipts from entrepreneurs, which facilitates tax collection management. Data linking will start from August 15th.

Ms. Kullaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Revenue Department, revealed that VAT registered entrepreneurs can use the receipts, Kor Sor Kor. 123, issued by the Customs Department from the electronic system as a purchase tax invoice for calculating VAT for convenience and reducing the burden on entrepreneurs. The system will be launched around October 2024 when all VAT receipts from imports are submitted for purchase tax deduction. This prevents the fi

ling of fake taxes and the creation of more fake receipts. It also facilitates work more. When the information is seen, there is no need to request additional documents.

The Revenue Department Director-General said that the Revenue Department had sent an email asking about the tax collection method from Thailand. He admitted that the TEMU platform is not yet subject to VAT collection on imported goods because the tax collection will occur when Thai small traders are on the TEMU platform and bring their products to Thailand. However, at present, Thais are purchasing products directly from Chinese private companies, so they are not yet subject to platform service tax collection. The Revenue Department also emphasized that merchants who wish to register for the digital wallet project do not need to worry because the Revenue Department does not use such information to verify tax payments. They follow normal procedures regarding income of individuals and general business operators, and are not related to the gove

rnment’s digital money transfer project.

Source: Thai News Agency