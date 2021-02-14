Customs authorities foil attempt to smuggle 3 kg of crystal meth

Pontianak, W Kalimantan Customs authorities in Entikong, West Kalimantan, bordering the Malaysian state of Serawak has foiled an attempt to smuggle 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

The success to foil the smuggling attempt was thanks to cooperation with the National Narcotic Agency (BNN) Office in West Kalimantan and the Pontianak Customs and Excise Office, Head of Internal Obedience and Counseling oif the Entikong Customs and Excise Office Rio Tri Wibowo said in a written statement released on Sunday

“In the case, we arrested three suspects identified by their initials as TWR (34) of Singkawang, Miz (24) of l Sungai Raya, Kubu Raya district, and RV (34) of Balai Karangan. They were arrested on Merdeka Street, Sosok, Sanggau district,” he said.

The customs authorities also seized three cellular phones, two cars and two motorcycles from the suspects, he said.

He said his office received a tip-off about the attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine from Malaysia to Pontianak via Entikong border.

The disclosure of smuggling attempt began when the police were suspicious of Innova Reborn minivan departing for Pontianak on Thursday evening . The police alleged the car carried crystal meth.

Source: Antara News