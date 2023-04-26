Crurated Announces 2023 Exclusive Events

Crurated Winemaker Dinner Featuring Wines from Domaine Pierre Girardin May 17 in NYC

May 17: Crurated will host an unforgettable evening of fine dining and exceptional wines at Legacy Records in New York City. The team, along with the winemaker Pierre-Vincent Girardin, will be serving a variety of wines from Domaine Pierre Girardin all in Magnum size; including Meursault Les Narvaux 2021, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2021, Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens Bas 2021, Vosne-Romanée 2020, Échezeaux Grand Cru 2019, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Pucelles 2018, and Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020. Participation in this exclusive event is for paying members and by invite only.

Crurated Winemaker Dinner July 11 with Pierre Vincent Girardin from Domaine Pierre Girardin

July 11: Ecologically inspired Sabina Ibiza welcomes Crurated and 16 attendees to their five-star clubhouse for a delicious lunch-time experience. Food will be served from restaurant La Paloma and guests will meet the producers and taste wines from Domaine Vincent Dancer and Domaine Pierre Girardin.

Crurated Winemaker Dinner at Asador Etxebarri October 6 2023.jpeg

October 6: Crurated will host an exclusive winemaker dinner for 12 guests at one of the most celebrated restaurants, Asador Etxebarri, located in the Basque Region, a global gastronomique center of the world. Meet the winemakers and taste a selection of wines from Pomerol’s La Conseillante and Champagne Pierre Péters. Guests will also enjoy a deliciously paired menu from Basque Chef Victor Arguinzoniz.

Crurated Event in Chamgane June 12 -14. Featuring dinner at Billecart-Salmon in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ.JPG

June 12-14: Join Crurated for a special trip for only 10 lucky guests to the Champagne region with visits to top estates. Attendees will also dine at family maisons and exclusive restaurants and meet producers that include Mathieu Roland-Billecart, CEO of Billecart-Salmon, Frédéric Rouzaud, owner of Louis Roederer, Alexandre Chartogne of Chartogne-Taillet, Raphaël Bérêche of Bérêche et Fils, Rodolphe Péters of Pierre Péters. Luxury accommodations will be provided by Residence Eisenhower.

Crurated Winemaker Dinner Featuring Wines from Domaine Vincent Dancer.jpeg

November 6-11: An exclusive group of wine lovers will have the chance to experience winemaker dinners in either Bangkok, Hong Kong, or Singapore with Vincent Dancer of Domaine Vincent Dancer.

Crurated Winemaker Dinner Nov 6 thru 11 in Asia with Vincent Dancer.jpeg

Crurated Winemaker Dinner featuring Arnoux-Lachaux wines November 6 thru 11 in Asia

November 6-11: An exclusive group of wine lovers will have the chance to experience winemaker dinners in either Bangkok, Hong Kong, or Singapore with Charles Lachaux of Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux and Charles Lachaux

