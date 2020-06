Crown Bioscience เป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานประชุมและจัดแสดงสินค้า AACR 2020 เสมือนจริงอันล้ำสมัย

Foreign investors underscore land, labor issues in Indonesia Jakarta Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita drew attention to the fact that foreign investors had brought up the two issues

Reopening of malls will hopefully reactivate trade: minister Jakarta Indonesia’s Minister of Trade, Agus Suparmanto, has expressed the hope that the reopening of retail businesses and shopping

Trade facilitation is critical response to COVID-19 pandemic: APEC CTI Jakarta Krasna Bobenrieth, chair of the Committee of Trade and Investment (CTI), stressed that facilitating trade is a critical

Indonesia increases processed food exports to improve trade balance Jakarta The Indonesian Trade Ministry has adopted strategic measures to intensify the exports of processed food products to improve

African region emerges as alternative palm oil export destination Jakarta Nations in the African region hold potential market as alternative destinations for palm oil exports, according to the Indonesian