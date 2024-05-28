Crime Suppression Division police searched 5 locations to sweep up power banks and adapters that did not have TIS.



Central Investigation Police searched 5 locations to sweep up power banks. and adapters without TIS, total value over 2 million baht, proactively prevent explosions and fires

Crime Suppression Division’s arrest team inspects and seizes seized items. 1.Portable backup battery (Power banks) in the amount of 1,333 units 2. Electrical power supplies for mobile phones and tablets (adapters) in the amount of 17,039 units after searching 5 points, consisting of 1. Sam Khok District, Pathum Thani Province 2. Bang Kapi District Bangkok 3. Bang Sue District, Bangkok 4. Bang Khun Thian District, Bangkok 5. Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi Province

Due to circumstances Power bank and adapter products frequently appear in the news in the media, such as cases of power banks and adapters exploding or catching fire while charging. It is a direct danger to people’s lives and property. And currently, there is still the illegal sale of products such as power banks and adapters that do not have TIS everywhere, both in st

ores and online in order to prevent and suppress such problems that affect consumers. ?.3 The Crime Suppression Division has mobilized all units to conduct a comprehensive investigation and search and arrest. From the warehouse waiting to distribute products Including sales stores In Bangkok and surrounding areas

The search resulted in the seizure of power banks and adapters without TIS, a total of 18,372 units, with a total value of more than 2 million baht. Therefore, they were confiscated/confiscated. Send an investigator to the 3rd Division of the Crime Suppression Division to prosecute and expand the results to find the owner. to bring him to justice for this arrest It was found that the group of importers of power banks and adapters that do not have TIS are mostly open for sale online on various platforms. They will falsely claim that they have received the standard to avoid arrest by the authorities.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) is sending publicity and asking for cooperation to the people

if they see it. or have clues about the illegal sale of products that do not meet industrial product standards (not having TIS) or other related offenses Report clues at the hotline 1135 in order to prevent and suppress offenses that may affect consumers.

Source: Thai News Agency