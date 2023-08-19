cremated, the corpse of a 5-year-old child was tricked into killing

Chiang Mai, August 19 – Burned, a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped by her aunt’s ex-boyfriend from school to kill. Claiming to be dissatisfied with the children’s parents depriving them of love Relatives say they want to be executed.

at Gu Tao Temple in Chiang Mai city today There was a religious merit-making ceremony for a 5-year-old kindergarten child who was strangled by Nai Jai, her aunt’s ex-boyfriend. And throw the body into a pond in an abandoned village, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai Province until the police followed up and arrested the culprit after the religious ceremony brought the child’s body into the back of the pickup truck with the school band leading the funeral procession walk from the front of Gu Tao Temple Go to the White Elephant Cemetery distance of about 1 km for cremation in the midst of sorrow of relatives and teachers

For the villain used to pick up the younger ones at school on a regular basis. The accused confessed to the police Claiming that he was blocked by his parents, causing him to be dissatisfied, the accused is currently in the Chiang Mai Central Prison. The Shan people condemned each other. Requesting the death penalty.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency