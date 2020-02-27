cPacket Networks Secures $15 Million Investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

New Funding to Accelerate Product Innovation and Customer Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — cPacket Networks, a leading provider of network-aware application and security assurance solutions, announced it has completed a $15 million round of funding by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. The investment will be used to accelerate cPacket’s focus on product innovation and deployment of its broad range of high-performance network visibility products for the cloud, data center, and branch offices.

“Digital transformation is driving enterprises and service providers to cloud-smart strategies. cPacket Networks’ focus on enabling hybrid/multi-cloud visibility for the most demanding computing environments comes just as cPacket’s customers look to leverage AI driven IT operations (AIOps) for their mission critical applications. We are excited to partner with cPacket on its continued success,” said Pete Chung, head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

“We are at the cutting edge of the digital transformation and our strong portfolio of world-class customers is validation of our leadership in the space,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks. “We are thrilled to secure funding from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital so that we can aggressively expand our technology leadership and drive customer adoption.”

The funding builds on a successful 2019 during which cPacket launched several new strategic products including its first-ever multi-cloud solution with AWS and Google Cloud, its software-defined data center/branch solution with Cisco, and its unrivaled high-density 100G monitoring fabric. This enabled cPacket’s first successful cloud deployment by a global financial services leader, and first virtualized branch office solution across a major bank. With the new round of investment, cPacket will be able to continue to focus on driving innovative solutions that solve today’s biggest network challenges.

