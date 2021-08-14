Indonesia has managed to reduce the number of COVID-19 active cases, or patients receiving treatment and conducting self-isolation, by 60,902 in the past week, according to the COVID-19 Response Task Force.

The number of active cases fell by 60,902 in the week ended August 8, 2021 compared to 38 thousand the previous week, chief of the task force’s data and information technology section, Dr. Dewi Nur Aisyah, said in Jakarta on Thursday.

“We are evaluating (the active cases) every week and their trend is quite good nationwide,” she said. At the national level, Indonesia has passed the peak of COVID-19 active cases as of August 8, 2021 when their number dropped by 25.77 percent, or 60,902, she informed.

“The number of active cases has dropped by 25 percent from the peak. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), the development is quite good. The number of active cases currently stands at 426 thousand that we must continue to curb,” she said at an online talk show.

The high number of active cases was one of the government’s reasons for extending the enforcement of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Java and Bali by another week and other regions by another two weeks, she explained.

“We look at the developments in the number of active cases every week. We want the number of active cases to fall. The number fell in the past couple of weeks after it rose several weeks earlier,” she said.

Despite a significant decline in the number of active cases nationwide, the number of active cases in several regions outside Java and Bali is still high, she added.

Source: Antara News