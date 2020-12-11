COVID-19 Task Force requires thousand other medical volunteers

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Task Force for COVID-19 Handling seeks additional one thousand medical volunteers in the wake of a continued daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, its coordinator for the volunteers’ team, Andre Rahadian, stated.

“Taking into account a spike in the number of cases coupled with the preparedness at some hospitals, especially referral hospitals and self-isolation facilities, the need for volunteers, especially medical volunteers, including doctors and nurses, is still high,” Rahadian remarked here on Friday.

The Wisma Atlet emergency hospital in Kemayoran, Jakarta, requires some 200 other medical volunteers on account of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

Rahadian pointed out that in addition to Jakarta, other provinces on the lookout for more volunteers were West and Central Java, also registering the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country after Jakarta.

The task force will also need contact tracing volunteers to be stationed at health facilities and public health centers (Puskesmas), he stated.

According to Rahadian, medical volunteers will work on a rotational basis to maintain their physical and psychological health, as several of them had joined the team since the pandemic struck the country 10 months ago.

General practitioners, pulmonologist, anesthesiologist, nurses, pharmacist, and public health workers are among the medical volunteers needed by the team.

Source: Antara News