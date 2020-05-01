COVID-19 pandemic in Pekanbaru forecast to end in mid-June 2020

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA) – The Pekanbaru city government has estimated that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the capital of Riau Province will end in mid-June on the basis of the results of the COVID-19 analysis team’s study.



“Our condition now is neither better nor worse (than earlier). The COVID-19 statistical graph will touch the zero point on June 12, 2020,” Eka Firmansyah Putra, spokesman for the COVID-19 analysis team, remarked here on Thursday.



The Pekanbaru city government, through a joint team involving the Communication and Information Office (Kominfo), City Development Planning Office (Bappeda), Research and Development Office (Balitbang), Health Office, and Industry and Trade Office, analyzed statistical data on the spread of COVID-19 by deploying a graphic method.



“The city government has attempted to chalk up a statistical estimate of when the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pekanbaru will decline and the graph will touch the zero point. Indeed, an accurate prediction cannot be made, but the level of confidence is 76 percent,” he expounded.



This indicates that when the graph touches the zero point, the city will no longer witness cases of people under surveillance (ODP), patients under surveillance (PDP), and COVID-19 positive patients, he noted.



Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto has approved the implementation of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Pekanbaru under Ministerial Decree No. HK.01.07/Menkes/250/2020 dated April 12, 2020, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.



The PSBB status was issued in the city after the Health Ministry’s team conducted an epidemiology study and evaluation on the city’s preparedness in terms of the social, economic, and other aspects.



In addition to Pekanbaru, the minister approved the imposition of PSBB in Jakarta; Bekasi District/Municipality, Depok City, and Bogor District/Municipality in West Java; Tangerang District/Municipality and South Tangerang City in Banten.



PSBB can be imposed in a region on the approval of the health minister. The PSBB would be effective for 14 days and can be extended if the authority were to still find cases of virus transmission in the respective region.

