COVID-19 has impacted Indonesia’s investment activities: BKPM

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) drew attention to the fact that investment activities in Indonesia had been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) global outbreak.

Operational activities of several firms were impacted by a plunge in transaction activities, particularly those having trade relations or receiving material supplies from nations, with high infection rates, such as China and South Korea, BKPM spokesman Rizal Calvary Marimbo noted in a statement here on Friday.

“However, the BKPM still recorded investment interest flowing into Indonesia. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the value of investment realization can be measured after the announcement of the realized value of investment in the first quarter of 2020 in April,” he explained.

The BKPM has expressed concern over the threat of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 has had an impact on the global economy, especially in terms of industry, trade, investment, and tourism. Indonesia, which is part of the global supply chain, could not avoid the impacts.

“The BKPM guarantees that it will make continued efforts to boost Indonesia’s investment climate by simplifying regulations for ease of doing business,” he remarked.

Various supporting instruments, such as investment escort aspects, business incentives, and field assistance, will continue to be provided by the agency, led by Bahlil Lahadalia.

Source: ANTARA News