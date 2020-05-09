COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Surpass 13,000

The Indonesian government, on Friday, announced 336 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the archipelagic country to 13,112.

There were also 13 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 943, the government’s spokesperson for the COVID-19-related matters, Achmad Yurianto, said, at a press conference.

Yurianto, who is a Health Ministry official, also said that, 113 more people have been discharged from hospitals after their recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,494.

According to him, the latest number of COVID-19 suspects across the country is 29,087.

Source: NAM News Network