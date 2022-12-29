COVID-19 case spike not caused by public mobility: minister

The latest spike in COVID-19 cases has not been caused by public mobility, but by the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

The spike in cases has been caused by the new variant, which has been proven scientifically, he said.

“The evidence shows that during the Eid al-Fitr homecoming, football matches, and the G20 events there was no spike in cases,” he noted in Jakarta on Thursday.

The COVID-19 variants that have triggered an increase in cases are BQ.1 and XBB, he said. Indonesians have transmitted the virus variants and have been exposed to them.

Meanwhile, in China, the spike in COVID-19 cases has been caused by the BA.5, BA.275, and BF.7 variants.

“We have passed the BA.5 and BA.275 cycle. Right now, we are facing the BF.7 variant. However, the increase is very small with only 15 cases,” the minister informed.

Earlier, spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Professor Wiku Adisasmito, said that in general, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has remained under control with the case rate below the threshold of five percent set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, Adisasmito reminded the public about the potential for imported cases from a number of countries that are experiencing a spike in cases, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Germany.

“The Ministry of Health is conducting genomic surveillance to observe variants and sub-variants circulating in Indonesia. If there is an introduction of a new variant from abroad, it will be detected earlier,” he remarked.

In addition, supervision is being conducted at airports and entry points through temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks of travelers, he added.

The government has asked citizens to remain disciplined in following the health protocols to prevent exposure to COVID-19, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Source: Antara News