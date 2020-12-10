Corruption is main enemy of human rights in Indonesia: KPK

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri perceives corruption as the main and biggest enemy to the exercising of human rights in Indonesia.

“In the capacity as the spearhead in eradicating corruption in Indonesia, we view corruption as the main and biggest enemy to the exercising of human rights in this republic, bearing in mind that corruption is closely related to the violation of human rights,” he stated during a function marking International Human Rights Day on Thursday.

Corruption is not only a crime that inflicts losses on state finances and the economy but it is also a crime against humanity since several countries failed to achieve the main goal of protecting and fulfilling the basic rights of their citizens, he remarked.

In addition, corruption has robbed people of their basic rights in the social, economic, and cultural fields since several development programs financed with taxes from the people could not run well, and a few of them even came to a standstill after embezzlement of the funding.

To this end, the KPK is present as one of state administrators to combat corruption that is deep-seated and poses a latent danger to the country, he affirmed.

“Really, this is not an easy job that is replete with challenges and risks since quite a few people see corruption as normal and part of the Indonesian culture, which has long existed in the lives of the people, state, and nation,” he stated.

In combating corruption, KPK officials had faced several risks that are a violation of human rights, including attempts to bribe, intimidate, and open a physical attack, he pointed out.

“If all forms of risks are the consequences that we must face, Insya Allah (God willing), the ranks and files of the KPK will be prepared for them since we believe the tasks and obligation will be our good deeds in the hereafter,” he emphasized.

Source: Antara News